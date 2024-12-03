News & Insights

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Appoints New CFO

December 03, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:SPLY) has released an update.

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. has appointed Jordan Greenberg as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing his vast experience in corporate finance to steer the company’s growth in the medical technology sector. The company is focusing on expanding its footprint in harm reduction and public health, leveraging recent acquisitions and innovative solutions.

