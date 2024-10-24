News & Insights

Safe Supply Plans Full Acquisition of Safety Strips

October 24, 2024

Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:SPLY) has released an update.

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. has announced a non-binding letter of intent to fully acquire Safety Strips Tech Corp. in an all-share transaction, enhancing its strategic M&A plan. This acquisition will integrate Safety Strips’ revenue streams and product portfolio with Safe Supply’s existing business, strengthening its market position in harm reduction and wellness. The move is expected to create synergies with the recent Drug Lab acquisition, expanding distribution channels and shareholder value.

