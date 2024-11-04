Safe Supply to Acquire Drug Lab 118 Ltd.

News & Insights

Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:SPLY) has released an update.

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Drug Lab 118 Ltd., enhancing its product offerings in the medical testing and harm reduction sector. This strategic acquisition is expected to expand Safe Supply’s presence in the North American market and boost revenue opportunities. The integration will leverage Drug Lab’s advanced technology to address growing regulatory requirements and consumer safety needs.

