Safe Pro surpasses 10,000 mine detections in Ukraine

Safe Pro (SPAI) Group has reached a historic milestone in Ukraine: over 10,000 explosive devices detected using everyday drones and Artificial Intelligence, paving the way for safer agricultural lands and enhanced food security worldwide. Safe Pro AI’s cutting-edge SpotlightAI platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, is transforming drone based mine detection and land reclamation as Ukraine’s farmlands face unprecedented destruction due to the full-scale Russian invasion.
