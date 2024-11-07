News & Insights

Safe Pro surpasses 10,000 mine detections in Ukraine

November 07, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Safe Pro (SPAI) Group has reached a historic milestone in Ukraine: over 10,000 explosive devices detected using everyday drones and Artificial Intelligence, paving the way for safer agricultural lands and enhanced food security worldwide. Safe Pro AI’s cutting-edge SpotlightAI platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, is transforming drone based mine detection and land reclamation as Ukraine’s farmlands face unprecedented destruction due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

