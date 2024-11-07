Safe Pro surpasses 10,000 mine detections in Ukraine

Safe Pro (SPAI) Group has reached a historic milestone in Ukraine: over 10,000 explosive devices detected using everyday drones and Artificial Intelligence, paving the way for safer agricultural lands and enhanced food security worldwide. Safe Pro AI’s cutting-edge SpotlightAI platform, powered by Amazon Web Services, is transforming drone based mine detection and land reclamation as Ukraine’s farmlands face unprecedented destruction due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.