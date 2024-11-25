News & Insights

Safe Pro subsidiary receives purchase order for drone inspection project

November 25, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Safe Pro (SPAI) announced that its unmanned solutions subsidiary, Airborne Response, has received a purchase order for a multi-site drone inspection project to be executed in 2025 from a multinational telecommunications firm. Under the terms of the purchase order, Airborne’s uncrewed aircraft systems, or UAS, teams will conduct enhanced drone-based aerial inspections and asset management services on behalf of the telecommunications customer. Airborne Response will perform aerial inspections utilizing Skydio drones to inspect multiple radio towers used by a municipal South Florida fire & rescue department.

