Safe Pro Group (SPAI) Price Target Increased by 26.92% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Safe Pro Group (NasdaqCM:SPAI) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is an increase of 26.92% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 149.33% from the latest reported closing price of $6.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Pro Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPAI is 0.00%, an increase of 162.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.73% to 199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cresset Asset Management holds 145K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPAI by 14.96% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 46.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPAI by 59.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 82.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPAI by 65.03% over the last quarter.

