Safe Pro Group Raises $20 Mln In AI Defense Private Placement With Ondas And Unusual Machines

(RTTNews) - Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI) closed a private placement with strategic investors Ondas Holdings Inc. and Unusual Machines Inc., selling 2 million shares at $4.00 each and issuing warrants to purchase an additional 2 million shares at $6.00 per share.

The deal provides up to $20 million in funding.

Proceeds will support commercialization of Safe Pro's patented AI defense technologies, including its SPOTD threat detection platform and NODE navigation engine, as well as general working capital.

Northland Capital Markets and Dawson James Securities advised on the transaction.

Friday, SPAI closed at $5.69, up 12.23%, and remains unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqCM.

