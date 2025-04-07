Safe Pro Group Partners With Ukraine's Center Of Excellence To Modernize Landmine Detection Using AI

(RTTNews) - Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI) has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding - MOU with Ukraine's Center of Excellence for Mine Action and Environmental Security.

The partnership aims to integrate Safe Pro's patented AI technology, SpotlightAI, into Ukraine's demining operations, modernizing the country's landmine detection and clearance processes.

Ukraine faces a severe landmine contamination crisis, with over 138,500 square kilometers affected, causing significant economic losses. Conventional demining methods are slow, costly, and dangerous, with estimates suggesting it could take over a decade and cost billions to clear the land. SpotlightAI will allow for quicker and more accurate identification of threats, using AI-powered drone imagery analysis to survey vast areas efficiently.

The National Mine Action Center of Excellence, under Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, will facilitate the collaboration, ensuring the proper testing and certification of new technologies like SpotlightAI. This AI-driven demining system has already processed over 1.2 million drone images, identifying thousands of explosive threats. SpotlightAI is designed to rapidly generate high-resolution maps, providing vital situational awareness for demining operations.

Dan Erdberg, CEO of Safe Pro, expressed pride in the partnership, emphasizing its potential to modernize global demining practices and improve safety. This collaboration represents a significant step toward reducing the landmine threat and helping Ukraine rebuild its economy.

SPAI is currently trading at $2.205 or 32.04% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.