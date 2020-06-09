Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc shine as U.S. stock market falters
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday gained for a second straight day this week as U.S. stocks stumbled a day after a blistering rally that propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.
The yen rose to one-week highs against the dollar, while the Swiss franc climbed to its highest in more than two months versus the greenback.
Japanese investors have also sold the dollar as they positioned for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will take steps to flatten the Treasury yield curve. The U.S. yield curve has steepened in recent sessions, as rates on the long end rose.
Except for the Nasdaq, U.S. stocks were mostly lower, as investors cautiously looked ahead to the Fed statement on monetary policy on Wednesday. .N
"There is the risk of a second wave of COVID infections, which I think is very large, and I don't think the market is pricing this," said Momtchil Pojarliev, head of currencies at BNP Asset Management in New York.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the market goes back to this whole notion that we're not actually out of the woods yet. But I don't know when it's going to happen," he added.
In afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.6% against the yen to 107.75 yen JPY=EBS, after earlier touching a one-week low of 107.63 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.8% to 0.9503 franc CHF=EBS, after earlier plunging to 0.9483, the lowest since mid-March.
The euro recovered early losses to trade up 0.4% at $1.1339 EUR=EBS.
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3% to 96.334 =USD.
Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday's Fed announcement following a two-day meeting. Speculation is growing that the U.S. central bank might adopt yield targets on bonds, or some other measures to anchor long-term yields.
"While we are seeing a pause in recent momentum for some foreign currencies against the greenback, we are not ready to pile into the U.S. dollar until we hear from Powell and friends," said Wells Fargo in a research note, referring to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
"If the Fed stays the course on saying no to negative rates and avoids seriously opening the door to yield curve control we could see the bounce in the U.S. dollar continue."
Also on Tuesday, commodity currencies reversed their gains against the U.S. dollar.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was last down 0.8% at US$0.6964. Earlier in the Asian trading session, it rose to an 11-month high of US$0.7043. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 fell 0.6% to US$0.6515, off the four-and-a-half-month high touched earlier.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (1921 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1343
$1.1292
+0.45%
+1.19%
+1.1364
+1.1242
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.7500
108.4200
-0.62%
-1.02%
+108.5400
+107.6300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
122.22
122.46
-0.20%
+0.22%
+122.6000
+121.3500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9503
0.9576
-0.76%
-1.81%
+0.9585
+0.9483
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2740
1.2722
+0.14%
-3.91%
+1.2755
+1.2619
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3400
1.3382
+0.13%
+3.19%
+1.3487
+1.3359
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6966
0.7019
-0.76%
-0.78%
+0.7042
+0.6899
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0777
1.0816
-0.36%
-0.69%
+1.0828
+1.0747
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8902
0.8874
+0.32%
+5.30%
+0.8938
+0.8865
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6516
0.6557
-0.63%
-3.27%
+0.6579
+0.6471
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.2683
9.2570
+0.12%
+5.58%
+9.4228
+9.2227
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5142
10.4650
+0.47%
+6.87%
+10.5960
+10.4300
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1864
9.2041
+0.31%
-1.72%
+9.2973
+9.1576
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4218
10.3896
+0.31%
-0.47%
+10.4580
+10.3839
Aussie dollar falls after 11-month highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dO42WP
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)
