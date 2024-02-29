Safe Haven Stocks: 3 Non-Cyclical Picks to Protect Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in the stock market is a volatile journey, making it necessary to hold safe haven stocks in your portfolio. During periods of economic uncertainty, it is important to be confident in your investments.

Unlike their cyclical counterparts, safe haven stocks exhibit characteristics of resilience and relative strength. This provides an extra layer of safety to protect your portfolio during market drawdowns. Additionally, these companies boast strong financial health, with a history of weathering economic storms.

While they don’t always offer the same growth as some high-flying companies during the good times, they provide a sense of stability and diversification to an investor’s portfolio during the bad times. Now, let’s discuss the top 3 safe haven stocks to protect your portfolio!

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is one of the best safe haven stocks to protect your portfolio in 2024. Known for specializing in consumer health and personal care products, they’re one of the world’s most recognized companies.

Procter & Gamble boasts a vast portfolio of trusted brands and its commercial success has been evident over the last several decades. Although their revenue growth has not been spectacular in recent years, the company has maintained strong operating margins. They have averaged 66% EPS growth in the last 4 years, while generating significant FCF from operations.

The company’s large moat, scale, expertise and pricing power allows them to gain an edge over their competition. Management remains committed to delivering value and balanced growth after reporting their Q2 2024 results. Operating cash flow hit $5.1 billion in the quarter, with net sales up 3% to $21.4 billion. Moreover, the company recently announced its 67th consecutive annual dividend increase demonstrating their proven ability to return cash to shareholders.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is an American multinational corporation that is a leader in the warehouse club retail industry. Their unique membership model offers individuals, families and businesses access to a vast selection of quality merchandise at competitive prices. Furthermore their private label brands including Kirkland Signature are a retail favorite.

Costco’s membership model is a huge contributor to its success and efficient business practices. Their approach to grant members to exclusive deals at affordable prices allows them to achieve higher sales volume with low profit margins. Economies of scale works in their favor, and their loyal customer base and brand recognition continues to drive long term growth. The last 3 years have been strong, and Costco is looking to build on that momentum in the 2024 fiscal year.

In FY23, revenue increased 6.7% YOY to $237 billion. Net income was $6.74 billion, or $14.16 per share. As of February 2024, Costco currently operates 874 warehouses across North America, Asia, Europe and Australia. They remain one of the largest American companies in the world by revenue, and remain well positioned for growth even in uncertain times.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is easily a great stock pick for the more conservative investor. They are the largest fast food chain in the world by revenue, and have grown into a global behemoth since its founding in 1940.

McDonald’s has revolutionized the fast food chain experience, and has streamlined its operations and franchising capabilities. This has inevitably led to a calculated international expansion which has been extremely beneficial for their brand recognition. They currently serve more than 70 million customers per day, and their new expansion plans are looking very promising.

McDonald’s closed out a strong 2023 fiscal year with strong comparable sales growth even in a tougher macroeconomic environment. Global comparable sales grew 9% YOY, and system-wide sales for loyalty members grew 45% from the year prior. EPS increased 39% to $11.56 per share, signaling MCD flip to drive profitable growth. The company plans to add 8,807 new restaurant franchises by 2027, and significantly ramp up offerings for their loyalty program. With the potential for market volatility ahead, MCD is one of the top safe haven stocks to buy and hold for the long term.

