Safe-haven currencies slip as China virus worries ebb

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Wednesday and the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc slipped amid muted demand for safe haven units as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes the outbreak would be contained.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.