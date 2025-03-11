News & Insights

Safe Harbor Financial's New CEO Outlines Vision For Growth And Nasdaq Compliance

March 11, 2025 — 04:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SHF Holdings, Inc., doing business as Safe Harbor Financial (SHFS), a fintech specializing in financial services for the regulated cannabis industry, announced a strategic vision under newly appointed CEO Terry Mendez. Mendez aims to expand beyond banking services, leveraging Safe Harbor's fintech capabilities to provide comprehensive financial solutions for cannabis-related businesses or CRBs.

The company recently surpassed $25 billion in processed cannabis funds and successfully negotiated a favorable debt modification with Partner Colorado Credit Union or PCCU, unlocking over $6 million in liquidity while extending debt maturity to 2030 at a 4.25 percent interest rate.

To maintain Nasdaq listing compliance, Safe Harbor has proposed a reverse stock split, with shareholders set to vote in a Special Meeting on March 13, 2025. Mendez envisions transforming the company into a full-service fintech platform, strengthening industry relationships and regulatory expertise while driving shareholder value.

SHFS closed at $0.28 or 10.83% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

