Safe Harbor Financial Partners with Bennett Thrasher to Enhance Financial Compliance Services for Cannabis Industry

SHF Holdings partners with Bennett Thrasher to enhance financial services for cannabis businesses, addressing critical compliance and advisory needs.

Safe Harbor Financial, a fintech company specializing in financial services for the cannabis industry, has announced a strategic partnership with accounting firm Bennett Thrasher to enhance compliance and advisory services for cannabis businesses. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive range of financial services, including audits, tax preparation, corporate valuations, and CFO-level guidance, specifically tailored to the complexities of the cannabis sector. Safe Harbor’s CEO emphasized the importance of financial clarity for growth, while Bennett Thrasher's partner highlighted the benefits of embedding their services into Safe Harbor's platform to improve operational efficiency. Together, they aim to support cannabis operators in navigating financial challenges and achieving sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Financial has established a strategic partnership with Bennett Thrasher, enhancing its financial compliance and advisory services specifically tailored for cannabis businesses.

This collaboration enables Safe Harbor clients to access a comprehensive suite of financial services, including tax preparation, audits, and CFO-level guidance, which can help improve operational efficiency and compliance.

The partnership addresses critical financial challenges faced by operators in regulated industries, supporting better audit readiness and decision-making capabilities.

Safe Harbor's ability to facilitate over $25 billion in deposit transactions for cannabis-related businesses underscores its position as a leader in providing essential financial services in a growing market segment.

The press release emphasizes the complexities of compliance, tax law, and operational challenges in the cannabis industry, which may indicate that Safe Harbor's clients struggle to navigate these issues without significant support.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in future performance and market conditions that could affect investor confidence.

The mention of regulatory challenges and the need for specialized financial advisory may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of Safe Harbor's services and the cannabis industry overall.

What is the partnership between Safe Harbor and Bennett Thrasher?

The partnership provides financial compliance and advisory services tailored for the cannabis industry.

How will this collaboration benefit cannabis businesses?

Cannabis businesses gain access to audits, tax preparation, and CFO-level insights to enhance financial clarity and compliance.

What services does Safe Harbor offer to cannabis operators?

Safe Harbor offers financial services including audits, tax advisory, corporate valuations, and M&A support for cannabis operators.

Why is financial compliance important for cannabis businesses?

Financial compliance helps cannabis businesses navigate complex regulations and fosters credibility with investors and regulators.

How does Safe Harbor support cannabis industry growth?

Safe Harbor equips cannabis operators with essential tools and guidance to grow responsibly and sustainably in a regulated market.

DENVER, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a







Safe Harbor Financial







(Safe Harbor) (Nasdaq: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the cannabis industry, announced a strategic partnership with







Bennett Thrasher







, a leading accounting and advisory firm. This collaboration brings rigorous financial compliance and advisory services to businesses operating in regulated markets — supporting operational and financial compliance from startup through expansion.





Through this partnership, Safe Harbor clients gain access to a full suite of financial and advisory services tailored specifically for cannabis businesses, including:









Annual audits and quarterly reviews



Tax preparation and filing



Ongoing financial and tax advisory



Corporate valuations



M&A transaction support and due diligence



CFO services and technical accounting



to deliver executive-level guidance without in-house overhead











“Whether a cannabis business is launching, expanding, or preparing for a capital event, financial clarity is essential,” said Terrance Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “This partnership addresses a critical gap in financial infrastructure for businesses operating in this highly regulated space. It reflects our broader mission: to equip operators of all sizes with the tools, guidance, and infrastructure they need to grow with confidence.”





“Safe Harbor’s platform is built on transparency and trust — values we share,” said Richard Bartolanzo, Partner at Bennett Thrasher. “By embedding our tax and audit services into Safe Harbor’s ecosystem, regulated operators can access financial functions with ease. Together, we’re helping clients operate with greater efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in a complex environment.”







Why This Matters







Operators in regulated industries face a wide range of financial challenges, from the complexities of 280E tax law to investor expectations and limited access to traditional advisory services. Many businesses — whether just starting out or well-established — struggle to meet these demands without experienced support. By integrating Bennett Thrasher’s expertise into the Safe Harbor platform, operators can:







Improve audit readiness and financial hygiene



Build credibility with investors, lenders, and regulators



Avoid costly tax errors and compliance missteps



Make smarter decisions with strategic financial guidance



Gain CFO-level insight without the cost of a full-time hire











Together, Safe Harbor and Bennett Thrasher are delivering the next generation of cannabis financial support, giving operators the infrastructure they need to grow responsibly and sustainably. For more information, visit





www.shfinancial.org





.







About Bennett Thrasher







For more than 45 years, Bennett Thrasher has provided businesses and individuals with strategic business guidance and solutions through professional tax, audit, advisory and outsourcing services. Whether you’re a client or an associate, we help transform your vision into unprecedented success. Our approach has catapulted us into the ranks of the largest and fastest growing public accounting and advisory firms. Bennett Thrasher operates globally from our headquarters in Atlanta and is committed to diversity and the communities we serve. To learn more about Bennett Thrasher, visit us at





www.btcpa.net





.







About Safe Harbor:







Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and U.S. territories with regulated cannabis markets.











Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:







Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:







Mike Regan, Head of Safe Harbor Investor Relations









ir@SHFinancial.org











Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:







Ellen Mellody





570-209-2947









safeharbor@kcsa.com







