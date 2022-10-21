Safe Harbor Financial Names James Dennedy CFO; Stock Up In-Premarket

Markets
(RTTNews) - SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS), a financial services facilitator to the regulated cannabis industry, said on Friday that it has appointed James Dennedy as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 24.

Dennedy most recently served as President and COO for urban-gro, Inc., an engineering design and services firm with a focus on the commercial horticulture market.

Prior to that, he worked as CFO of Interurban Capital Group; President and CEO of Agilysis, Inc.; and Chief Investment Officer of Arcadia Capital Advisors.

SHFS is trading up by 4.26 percent at $2.69 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq. Yesterday it was closed down by 5.15 percent at $2.58 per share.

