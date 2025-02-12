Safe Harbor Financial Closes $1.5 Million Secured Credit Facility for Missouri Cannabis Operator

Safe Harbor Financial closes a $1.5 million credit facility for a Missouri cannabis operator, part of a $5 million refinancing package.

Safe Harbor Financial, operating under SHF Holdings, Inc., announced the closing of a $1.5 million secured credit facility for a Missouri cannabis operator, marking the second part of a $5 million refinancing package aimed at lowering expensive debt for four dispensaries. This follows a previous tranche of $1.07 million completed in October 2024. The company’s Senior Vice President, John Foley, emphasized their commitment to providing competitive financial solutions tailored for the cannabis sector, which often faces unique banking challenges. Co-CEO Terry Mendez reiterated that the financing demonstrates Safe Harbor's focus on supporting cannabis operators' growth while delivering value to investors. Overall, the transaction highlights Safe Harbor's role as a leader in cannabis financial services, striving to expand capital access for the industry.

Potential Positives

Safe Harbor Financial closed a $1,500,000 secured credit facility for a Missouri-based cannabis operator, demonstrating its active role in supporting the cannabis industry.

The transaction is part of a larger $5,000,000 loan funding package aimed at refinancing expensive senior debt, indicating the company's focus on helping cannabis businesses manage their financial challenges.

Safe Harbor Financial emphasizes competitive market interest rates and favorable loan terms, enhancing its appeal as a financial partner for cannabis operators.

The company reaffirms its leadership in cannabis financial services by providing bank-quality lending solutions tailored specifically for the regulated cannabis market.

Potential Negatives

The press release details a credit facility aimed at refinancing existing debt, which may indicate that the borrower is struggling with financial obligations, potentially casting doubt on the stability of cannabis businesses supported by Safe Harbor.

The reliance on and extension of credit for an industry that has faced significant banking challenges could reflect broader risks associated with the financial health of both Safe Harbor and its clients.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties and risks, suggesting that the company's future performance may not be guaranteed.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the $1.5 million credit facility?

The credit facility is aimed at refinancing senior debt for a Missouri-based cannabis operator managing four retail dispensaries.

How does Safe Harbor Financial support cannabis operators?

Safe Harbor offers compliant financial solutions and competitive lending terms specifically tailored for the cannabis industry.

What is the total loan funding package announced?

The total loan funding package is $5,000,000, which includes the recent $1.5 million credit facility and the initial $1.07 million tranche.

How does Safe Harbor Financial ensure compliance for cannabis-related businesses?

Safe Harbor implements monitoring, reporting, and risk mitigation measures to meet Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance.

What distinguishes Safe Harbor Financial in the cannabis financial services market?

Safe Harbor is a leader in providing bank-quality lending solutions specifically designed for the regulated cannabis market.

Full Release



GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a





Safe Harbor Financial





(“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced the closing of a $1,500,000 secured credit facility for a Missouri-based cannabis operator. This transaction marks the second tranche of a $5,000,000 loan funding package aimed at refinancing expensive senior debt across four retail dispensaries in Missouri. An initial tranche of $1.07 million was originated on October 29, 2024.





“Safe Harbor Financial is dedicated to supporting cannabis operators with robust and compliant financial solutions through our financial institution partners that mirror those available through traditional banking sources,” said John Foley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending at Safe Harbor Financial. “This credit facility exemplifies our commitment to delivering competitive market interest rates and favorable loan terms, allowing cannabis businesses to efficiently manage debt and focus on growth.”





With a focus on competitive market pricing, Safe Harbor Financial structured the financing package to deliver optimal lending terms for the borrower. The deal underscores the Company’s ability to provide bank-quality lending solutions tailored specifically for cannabis operators, further reinforcing its leadership in cannabis financial services.





Terry Mendez, Co-CEO of Safe Harbor Financial added: “This latest financing demonstrates Safe Harbor’s commitment to offering competitive market pricing and tailored financial solutions that support the long-term stability of cannabis operators. Capitalizing our ability to structure favorable loan terms, we empower cannabis businesses to thrive in an evolving marketplace. Safe Harbor remains dedicated to offering cannabis operators and the financial services they need to grow, while simultaneously delivering sustainable value to our investors through a strong and diversified credit portfolio.”





This latest transaction reinforces Safe Harbor Financial’s ongoing mission to expand access to capital for cannabis businesses, an industry that has historically faced significant banking and lending challenges. By leveraging strong deposit relationships, Safe Harbor Financial continues to pioneer comprehensive financial services that meet the unique needs of the regulated cannabis market.







About Safe Harbor







Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit





www.shfinancial.org





.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s ability to issue loans in the same or similar fashion; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







Contact Information







Safe Harbor Investor Relations









ir@SHFinancial.org









KCSA Strategic Communications





Ellen Mellody









safeharbor@kcsa.com







