Safe Harbor Financial appoints Mike Regan as Head of Investor Relations and Data Science to enhance investor engagement and product innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

Safe Harbor Financial, a leading fintech company serving the regulated cannabis industry, has appointed Mike Regan as the Head of Investor Relations and Data Science. Regan, who holds an MBA from MIT and a Bachelor's in Finance from Georgetown, has a background in investment analysis and product innovation, with significant experience in the cannabis sector. He previously founded Excelsior Equities, focusing on research and financial services for cannabis equities. CEO Terry Mendez expressed enthusiasm for Regan's expertise in enhancing growth initiatives and developing new solutions aligned with the company's mission. Safe Harbor has facilitated over $25 billion in transactions within the cannabis market and continues to support financial institutions in compliance and risk management for cannabis-related businesses.

Potential Positives

Michael Regan's appointment as Head of Investor Relations and Data Science brings significant expertise in investment analysis and product innovation, enhancing the company's strategic capabilities.

Regan's background in the legal cannabis sector positions him to effectively advance Safe Harbor's growth initiatives and develop new solutions tailored for the industry.

The company has facilitated over $25 billion in deposit transactions, underscoring its strong foothold and established reputation in the regulated cannabis market.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Head of Investor Relations and Data Science may indicate prior deficiencies in these areas that needed to be addressed.

The cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainty around the company's future performance and market conditions.

The emphasis on regulatory compliance suggests ongoing challenges in navigating the legal landscape of the cannabis industry, which could impact business operations and growth.

FAQ

Who is Mike Regan at Safe Harbor Financial?

Mike Regan has joined Safe Harbor as Head of Investor Relations and Data Science, focusing on investor engagement and innovative product development.

What is Safe Harbor Financial's role in the cannabis industry?

Safe Harbor Financial provides compliance and banking services to the regulated cannabis industry, facilitating financial transactions safely and responsibly.

What experience does Mike Regan bring to Safe Harbor?

Mike Regan has extensive experience in investment analysis and the legal cannabis sector, having worked with various financial institutions and investment firms.

How does Safe Harbor ensure compliance in its services?

Safe Harbor implements high standards of accountability and monitoring to meet Bank Secrecy Act obligations, ensuring transparency in its financial services.

What are Safe Harbor's recent achievements?

Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for cannabis-related businesses across 41 states and territories.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SHFS stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GOLDEN, Colo., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a





Safe Harbor Financial





(“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, is proud to announce that Michael (Mike) Regan has joined the team as Head of Investor Relations and Data Science.





In this role, Mike will help investors gain a deeper understanding of the Company's growth initiatives, while also spearheading the development of innovative, differentiated new products leveraging Safe Harbor’s extensive databases. He earned an MBA from MIT Sloan, where he was the TA for a class on creating and quantitatively analyzing new institutional investment strategies, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration majoring in Finance from Georgetown University. His career spans research roles at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, hedge funds Roubaix Capital and Hawkshaw Capital, as well as product innovation at Liberty Mutual. Since 2019, Mike has focused on the legal cannabis sector, most recently as Founder and Director of Research at Excelsior Equities, an investment bank and broker-dealer that provided research, custody, and trading of cannabis equities.





“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Regan to Safe Harbor as Head of Investor Relations and Data Science,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor. “Mike’s exceptional track record in investment analysis, product innovation, and his thorough understanding of the legal cannabis sector make him uniquely qualified to advance our growth initiatives. His expertise will be instrumental in developing new solutions for our growth strategies Safe Harbor Protects, Safe Harbor Lends, Safe Harbor Connects, and Safe Harbor Enables programs, ensuring we continue to lead and grow in this evolving industry.”





"I am excited to join Safe Harbor and contribute to its mission of driving innovation and growth to better serve operators in the legal cannabis sector and beyond," said Mike Regan. "I see tremendous potential to create meaningful value for our shareholders and clients, and to develop solutions that will shape the future of this industry.”







About Safe Harbor







Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit



www.shfinancial.org



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.







Contact Information







Mike Regan, Head of Safe Harbor Investor Relations







ir@SHFinancial.org







(720) 826-6282





KCSA Strategic Communications





Ellen Mellody







safeharbor@kcsa.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.