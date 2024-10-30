Safe & Green subsidiary completed two projects for long-time customer

Safe & Green announced that its subsidiary, SG Echo, has successfully completed two substantial projects for a long-time customer, a large contractor to a U.S. government agency. The contracts, totaling 45 container-style office units, included one order for 15 units and another for 30 units, resulting in significant time and material savings for the customer. The entire design-to-completion process highlights SG Echo’s rapid production capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, and commitment to timely delivery.

