News & Insights

Markets
SGBX

Safe & Green Holdings Q2 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

August 14, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) reported that its net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 widened to about $5.6 million or $0.37 per share, from $1.4 million or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

In Monday pre-market, SGBX was trading at $1.20 up $0.05 or 4.70%.

Revenue for the second quarter declined to $5.1 million, from last year's $7.6 million, reflecting the discontinuation of COVID-19 testing facilities, partially offset by increased core manufacturing revenue. The manufacturing services segment generated $5.1 million in revenue, a 21% increase, compared to the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGBX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.