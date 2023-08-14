Safe & Green Holdings Q2 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) reported that its net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 widened to about $5.6 million or $0.37 per share, from $1.4 million or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

In Monday pre-market, SGBX was trading at $1.20 up $0.05 or 4.70%.

Revenue for the second quarter declined to $5.1 million, from last year's $7.6 million, reflecting the discontinuation of COVID-19 testing facilities, partially offset by increased core manufacturing revenue. The manufacturing services segment generated $5.1 million in revenue, a 21% increase, compared to the same period last year.

