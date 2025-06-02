Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Giant Containers Inc.

Safe & Green Holdings plans to acquire Giant Containers for modular solutions, enhancing its project pipeline and leadership team.

Quiver AI Summary

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Giant Containers Inc., a leader in modular, container-based infrastructure solutions. The proposed acquisition, pending standard conditions such as due diligence and regulatory approvals, aims for completion by June 15, 2025. Safe & Green will acquire all shares of Giant Containers, which is known for its high-quality modular shipping container structures and has notable clients like Tesla and Nike. Daniel Kroft, CEO of Giant Containers, will join Safe & Green as Vice President of Business Development. This acquisition is part of Safe & Green's strategy to enhance its modular construction capabilities and align with its mission of sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Potential Positives

Safe & Green Holdings has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Giant Containers Inc., expanding its capabilities in modular, container-based infrastructure solutions.

The acquisition will provide Safe & Green with over $6.8 million in active projects, enhancing its project portfolio and client relationships.

Giant Containers' established reputation and strong pipeline of upcoming projects will bolster Safe & Green's market position in the modular construction sector.

The appointment of Giant’s CEO, Daniel Kroft, as Vice President of Business Development is expected to drive future growth and strengthen the executive team.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Giant Containers is conditional on various factors, including satisfactory due diligence and regulatory approvals, which introduces uncertainty regarding its completion.

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may negatively affect the company’s future performance and projections.

There is mention of the company needing to maintain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, suggesting existing scrutiny or risk of listing issues that could affect operations.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by Safe & Green Holdings?

Safe & Green Holdings announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Giant Containers Inc., a leader in modular infrastructure solutions.

Who will join Safe & Green’s executive team after the acquisition?

Daniel Kroft, the CEO of Giant Containers, will become the Vice President of Business Development at Safe & Green.

What type of projects does Giant Containers handle?

Giant Containers specializes in custom modular shipping container structures for commercial, residential, industrial, and government sectors.

What is the anticipated closing date for the acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to close on or before June 15, 2025, pending customary conditions and approvals.

How does this acquisition align with Safe & Green's mission?

This acquisition supports Safe & Green's mission to transform critical infrastructure through modular, ESG-aligned solutions, enhancing their project portfolio.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SGBX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, FL, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading designer and fabricator of modular structures, and a developer of diversified platforms that advance critical infrastructure through sustainable innovation, announces the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Giant Containers Inc., a recognized leader in modular, container-based infrastructure solutions.





Under the terms of the LOI, Safe & Green will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giant Containers. The transaction also includes the appointment of Giant’s CEO, Daniel Kroft, as Vice President of Business Development at Safe & Green.





Giant Containers is a global developer of custom modular shipping container structures, trusted by some of the world’s most iconic brands and institutions including Tesla, Nike, General Motors, and Yale University. With years of experience serving the residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors, Giant Containers has earned a reputation for award-winning, high-quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge design, and sustainable construction practices.





Giant currently has more than $6.8 million in active projects under contract. As part of the transaction, Safe & Green will assume these projects and client relationships, and will serve as the primary manufacturing arm for these and future projects post-closing.





Giant’s pipeline of projects includes commercial, residential, and industrial builds across North America, with clients such as Live Nation, Houston Airport, and GCT Deltaport, among others.





Safe & Green Chairman and CEO, Mike McLaren commented, “This strategic acquisition directly supports our mission to transform critical infrastructure through modular, ESG-aligned solutions. Giant brings a robust portfolio of current and upcoming projects, a strong pipeline of repeat clients, and deep expertise in modular construction. Additionally, bolstering our executive team with Daniel Kroft with his industry experience and entrepreneurial leadership will be instrumental in driving future growth as we strengthen our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”





The proposed acquisition remains subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, final negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, board approvals, and any necessary regulatory approvals. Final terms in the definitive agreements are subject to change from the LOI, closing is anticipated on or before June 15, 2025.







About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.







Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit



https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/



and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the execution of the non-binding letter of intent with Giant Containers, Inc. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute definitive documents for the acquisition of Giant Containers, Inc., the Company’s ability to successfully fulfill the manufacturing of Giant Container’s projects, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations:







CORE IR





516 222 2560





investors@safeandgreenholdings.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.