Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Secures Contract with Three Pines Leasing for Modular Units for U.S. Government Agency

Safe & Green Holdings contracts with Three Pines Leasing to supply modular units for a U.S. government agency.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has announced a contract with Three Pines Leasing to supply modular units intended for lease by a U.S. government agency. This partnership, highlighted by Safe & Green's Chairman and CEO Mike McLaren, emphasizes the company's expertise in transforming shipping containers into functional spaces such as offices and storage units. The contract builds on the established relationship between the two companies, with expectations for future contracts in 2025. Safe & Green Holdings specializes in the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, focusing on sustainable solutions across various industries. The announcement includes typical forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future performance and project fulfillment, cautioning stakeholders about the inherent risks involved.

Potential Positives

Safe & Green Holdings has secured a contract with Three Pines Leasing to supply multiple modular units, indicating a new business opportunity and revenue stream.

The contract involves leasing units to a U.S. government agency, which could enhance the company's credibility and reputation in the government contracting sector.

There is potential for additional contracts throughout 2025, suggesting positive growth prospects and ongoing partnership opportunities with Three Pines Leasing.

The company's expertise in converting shipping containers into usable spaces positions it as an innovative leader in sustainable modular solutions, aligning with current market demands for greener construction practices.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a cautionary statement about "forward-looking statements," indicating uncertainty in the company's future performance and reliance on contract fulfillment, which may raise concerns for investors.

It mentions potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, which may signal instability or challenges within the company.

FAQ

What is the recent contract announced by Safe & Green Holdings?

Safe & Green Holdings announced a contract with Three Pines Leasing to supply multiple modular units for a U.S. government agency.

Who is Three Pines Leasing?

Three Pines Leasing is an established U.S. government contractor located in Ocilla, GA, with a relationship with Safe & Green Holdings.

How does Safe & Green Holdings repurpose modular units?

The Company converts shipping containers into usable spaces like offices and storage units using their modular innovation expertise.

What industries does Safe & Green Holdings serve?

Safe & Green Holdings serves various industries with safe and green modular solutions, supporting developers, architects, and builders.

What should investors know about forward-looking statements?

Investors should note that forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and may differ from actual results due to risks and uncertainties.

Full Release



MIAMI, FL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures diversified platform transforming critical infrastructure through sustainable modular innovation, announces entering into a contract with Three Pines Leasing of Ocilla, GA. to supply multiple modular units expected to be leased by a U.S. government agency. An established U.S. government contractor, Three Pines Leasing has an established relationship with the Company and expects to enter into additional contracts throughout the balance of 2025.





Mike McLaren, Safe and Green Holdings Chairman and CEO commented, “We continue to leverage our expertise in the area of converting modular units like shipping containers into more usable space like offices and storage units. We continue to value our relationship with Three Pines Leasing and look forward to further opportunities to provide their partners with these spaces.”





The Company will utilize its expertise in repurposing and modifying shipping containers to construct portable storage and office units. The current contract is similar to previous projects performed by the Company for this government agency in connection with its relationship to Three Pines Leasing.







About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.







Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit



https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/



and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the additional contract with Three Pines Leasing for multiple modular units to be leased by a U.S. government agency. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully fulfill the contract with Three Pines Leasing, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations:







CORE IR





516 222 2560





investors@safeandgreenholdings.com



