Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Engages ShareIntel to Investigate Potential Illegal Trading Activity

Safe & Green Holdings engages ShareIntel to investigate suspected illegal trading activities and protect shareholder interests.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a developer of modular structures, has announced its engagement of Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC to investigate suspected illegal trading activities affecting its stock, including naked short selling and market manipulation. The decision follows an internal review that raised concerns about compliance with securities laws. By utilizing ShareIntel's DRIL-Down™ analytics, the company aims to gain insights into trading patterns to protect its investors. CEO Michael McLaren emphasized the commitment to maintain stock integrity and pursue corrective actions when necessary. Additionally, the company is assessing potential legal actions, including participation in the SEC Whistleblower Program.

Potential Positives

Engagement of Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC demonstrates the company's commitment to investigating and addressing illegal trading activities, which may help restore investor confidence.

The use of ShareIntel’s proprietary DRIL-Down™ analytics will enhance the company's ability to track shareholder trading activity and identify irregularities, potentially protecting investor interests.

The CEO's statement reinforces the company's dedication to safeguarding the integrity of its stock, indicating proactive management and responsiveness to shareholder concerns.

Potential Negatives

The company is engaged in investigating potentially illegal trading activities, such as naked short selling and market manipulation, which raises concerns about its stock integrity.

The press release indicates a need for corrective actions and legal evaluations, suggesting issues with shareholder confidence and trading practices.

Companies undergoing such investigations may experience volatility in their stock price, which could negatively impact investor sentiment and company reputation.

FAQ

What did Safe & Green Holdings announce on June 10, 2025?

Safe & Green Holdings announced the engagement of Shareholder Intelligence Services to investigate suspected illegal trading activities, including naked short selling.

Why is ShareIntel being engaged by Safe & Green Holdings?

ShareIntel is engaged to analyze trading patterns and address potential violations of securities laws related to the Company’s common stock.

What tools will ShareIntel use for its analysis?

ShareIntel will utilize its proprietary DRIL-Down™ analytics platform to track and analyze shareholder trading activity.

What are the potential legal actions considered by Safe & Green?

The Company is evaluating legal and regulatory actions, including possible participation in the SEC Whistleblower Program.

How does Safe & Green Holdings ensure shareholder integrity?

Safe & Green is committed to safeguarding stock integrity by identifying irregularities and pursuing corrective measures to protect shareholders.

$SGBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SGBX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures diversified platform transforming critical infrastructure through sustainable modular innovation, announces it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”) to support efforts to investigate and address potentially illegal trading activity. This includes suspected naked short selling and market manipulation involving the Company’s common stock.





The decision to engage ShareIntel follows an internal review of trading patterns that raised concerns regarding potential violations of securities laws. Using ShareIntel’s proprietary DRIL-Down™ analytics, Safe and Green expects to gain deeper insight into shareholder trading activity and take appropriate steps to protect the interests of its investors.





“We are committed to safeguarding the integrity of our stock and acting decisively in the interest of our shareholders,” said Michael McLaren, CEO of Safe and Green Holdings Corp. “By leveraging ShareIntel’s analytics platform, we will be better positioned to identify irregularities and pursue corrective measures where necessary.”





As part of this initiative, the Company is also evaluating further legal and regulatory actions, including potential participation in the SEC Whistleblower Program and collaboration with other affected public companies.







About ShareIntel, LLC







ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading information. ShareIntel will utilize its patented process called DRIL-Down™ to aggregate and analyze repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders, enabling Safe and Green Holdings to proactively track shareholder ownership, identify parties to suspicious, aberrant or unusual trading activity and deploy corrective action steps to help curtail such an illegal activity.







About Safe and Green Holdings







Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit



https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/



and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the hiring of Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







CORE IR





516 222 2560





investors@safeandgreenholdings.com







For company inquiries, please contact:







Info@safeandgreenholdings.com











