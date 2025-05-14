Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Strategic Transformation and Growth Initiatives Backed by $108 Million in Funding

Safe & Green Holdings reports on its transformation, highlighting funding, acquisitions, and growth in modular structures and energy sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) announced significant developments in its transformation and growth strategy, backed by $108 million in committed funding. The company is shifting towards an aggressive buy-and-build strategy to enhance its position in both domestic and international markets, having recently achieved several milestones including a $100 million ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement, an $8 million private placement, and a merger with New Asia Holdings, Inc. The integration of new leadership and structural changes aims to distance the company from past issues, while new acquisitions such as County Line Industrial, LLC and a majority stake in Winchester Oil and Gas, LLC are set to strengthen its operational capabilities in energy and modular construction. CEO Michael McLaren expressed optimism about the company’s future and the focus on generating shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Secured $108 million in committed funding, positioning the company for strategic acquisitions and growth in domestic and international markets.

Completed a merger with New Asia Holdings, Inc., enhancing growth potential and business channel expansion.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), ensuring continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Acquired County Line Industrial, LLC and a majority interest in Winchester Oil and Gas, LLC, which diversifies revenue streams and strengthens its presence in energy and construction sectors.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements, which may lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's growth projections and strategic plans.

Emphasis on "aggressive buy-and-build" strategy could indicate underlying instability or previous struggles that necessitate rapid expansion, raising concerns about the sustainability of growth.

The necessity to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) suggests past issues with maintaining listing requirements, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent achievements has Safe & Green Holdings Corp. announced?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. highlighted its $108 million funding, key C-suite appointments, new acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to drive growth.

What is the buy-and-build strategy of Safe & Green Holdings?

The buy-and-build strategy focuses on acquiring high-value partnerships and businesses in US energy production, sustainable technologies, and modular construction.

How has Safe & Green Holdings improved its financial strength?

The Company secured $108 million in funding and aimed to distance itself from legacy issues while regaining compliance with Nasdaq standards.

What is the significance of the merger with New Asia Holdings?

The merger enhances Safe & Green's operational capabilities and enables entry into new business channels, accelerating growth opportunities.

What industries does Safe & Green Holdings operate in?

Safe & Green Holdings operates in modular construction, sustainable building technologies, and US energy production, providing versatile solutions across industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SGBX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company")



, a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today provides an update on its recent transformation, marking a new era of financial strength, operational momentum, and strategic expansion. Backed by $108 million in committed funding, and generating strong market engagement, the Company provides a review of key achievements while embarking on an aggressive buy-and-build strategy aimed at positioning itself for success in both domestic and international markets.





Michael McLaren, Safe and Green Chairman and CEO, commented, "In January 2025, we took on the challenge to rebuild Safe and Green into a world-class, professional, and dynamic enterprise. Today, we believe that vision to be reality. With $108 million in funding and aggressive growth plans, the exciting part of rebuilding this Company starts now. We are generating revenue, expanding fast and leading from the front in both US energy and sustainable building products and technologies. Our focus remains on creating shareholder value and we look forward to providing continued updates on our progress."





Key Achievements:







$100 Million ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement– Fully accessible upon shareholder approval and S-1 effectiveness, supporting acquisitions and technology scale-up.



$100 Million ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement– Fully accessible upon shareholder approval and S-1 effectiveness, supporting acquisitions and technology scale-up.



$8 Million Private Placement with D. Boral Capital acting as sole placement agent.



$8 Million Private Placement with D. Boral Capital acting as sole placement agent.



Addition of seasoned C-suite executives, appointment of Michael McLaren as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the formation of an executive committee to streamline acquisition due diligence and execution. The Company has implemented significant structural changes, distancing the Company from legacy issues.



Addition of seasoned C-suite executives, appointment of Michael McLaren as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the formation of an executive committee to streamline acquisition due diligence and execution. The Company has implemented significant structural changes, distancing the Company from legacy issues.



Merger with New Asia Holdings, Inc. including its subsidiaries Olenox and Machfu via a sign and close transaction, accelerating growth into new business channels.



Merger with New Asia Holdings, Inc. including its subsidiaries Olenox and Machfu via a sign and close transaction, accelerating growth into new business channels.



Regaining compliance with the minimum equity standard set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) to ensure continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



Regaining compliance with the minimum equity standard set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) to ensure continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



Purchase of



County Line Industrial, LLC,



a Durant, Oklahoma business providing welding services in Oklahoma and Texas. The acquisition enhances the Company’s access to customers in its ready-mix cement and oil and gas businesses.



Purchase of County Line Industrial, LLC, a Durant, Oklahoma business providing welding services in Oklahoma and Texas. The acquisition enhances the Company’s access to customers in its ready-mix cement and oil and gas businesses.



Purchase of majority interest in



Winchester Oil and Gas



, LLC, which operates more than 500 wells in Texas with leases centered in Milam and Parker counties. It recently reported production of approximately 50 barrels a day, with peak production reaching 200 barrels in the last four years.









Aggressive Buy-and-Build Strategy







The Company’s new leadership team continues to evaluate high-value partnerships and acquisitions across US energy production, sustainable technologies and modular construction solutions, aligned with its 12-month roadmap. Additionally, under this aggressive buy-and-build strategy, the Company has a robust pipeline of strategic acquisitions designed to augment and expand the Company’s business operations. These strategic moves will be supported by the $108 million funding facilities from D.Boral and the ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement.







About Olenox Corp.







Olenox Corp. is an advanced energy company focused on oil and gas production, energy services, and energy technologies. Olenox specializes in acquiring and revitalizing distressed energy assets, leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance production while minimizing environmental impact.







About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.







Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit



https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/



and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company’s private placement for the purchase of approximately $8 million of shares of the Company’s common stock and investor warrants, the Company’s merger agreement with New Asia Holdings, Inc., the Company’s purchase of County Line Industrial, LLC, and the Company’s purchase of a majority interest in Winchester Oil & Gas, LLC . While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully register the ELOC Securities Purchase Agreement shares via a Form S-1 filing, the Company’s ability to successfully leverage its facilities to support its merger with New Asia Holdings, Inc., the Company’s ability to successfully integrate County Line’s business into the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to successfully operate the Winchester Oil & Gas wells, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations:







CORE IR





516 222 2560





investors@safeandgreenholdings.com



















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.