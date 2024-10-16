News & Insights

Markets
SB.PRD

Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

October 16, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 10/18/24, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/30/24. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $25.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 10/18/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.75%, which compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

SB.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Yield Charts
 Institutional Holders of VRTA
 GRV Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SB.PRD
SB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.