Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are up about 0.5%.
