Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 10/17/23, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/30/23. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $25.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 10/17/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.00%, which compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:
Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are up about 0.6%.
