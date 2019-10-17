Markets
SB.PRD

Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 10/21/19, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/30/19. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $22.97, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 10/21/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.71%, which compares to an average yield of 5.83% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

SB.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SB.PRD SB

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular