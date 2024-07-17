Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/19/24, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/30/24. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $26.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 7/19/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.64%, which compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are down about 1.7%.

