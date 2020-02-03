Markets
Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $22.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.87% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SB.PRD was trading at a 10.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.97% in the "Shipping" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.

