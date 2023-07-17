Safe Bulkers Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/19/23, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/31/23. As a percentage of SB.PRC's recent share price of $25.04, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of SB.PRC to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRC shares open for trading on 7/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.92%, which compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRC shares, versus SB:

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.

