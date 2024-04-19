Safe Bulkers (SB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Safe Bulkers (SB) closed at $4.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.

The the stock of shipping company has fallen by 7.02% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Safe Bulkers will be of great interest to investors.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $292.78 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.18% and +11.44%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Safe Bulkers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Safe Bulkers possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Safe Bulkers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.57, so one might conclude that Safe Bulkers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB)

