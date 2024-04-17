Safe Bulkers (SB) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 5.95

The average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has been revised to 5.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 5.54 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.76 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from the latest reported closing price of 4.73 / share.

Safe Bulkers Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 12, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 19, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $4.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.27%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 23.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.96 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.19% to 27,657K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,935K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 26.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,832K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 7.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,283K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 24.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,264K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,060K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 21.80% over the last quarter.

