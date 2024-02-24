Safe Bulkers (SB) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 4.37

The average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has been revised to 4.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 4.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.88 to a high of 5.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.46% from the latest reported closing price of 4.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 27,202K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,935K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 26.53% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 5.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,283K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 24.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,264K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,060K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 21.80% over the last quarter.

