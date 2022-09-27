Safe Bulkers (SB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Safe Bulkers (SB) closed at $2.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 20.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 15.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Safe Bulkers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.15 million, down 7.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $336.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.38% and +5.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Safe Bulkers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% lower. Safe Bulkers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Safe Bulkers has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.04, so we one might conclude that Safe Bulkers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



