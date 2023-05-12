Safe Bulkers (SB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Safe Bulkers said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.07%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 23.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.14 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.05%, an increase of 53.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.25% to 33,214K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers is 4.23. The forecasts range from a low of 2.88 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.57.

The projected annual revenue for Safe Bulkers is 338MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,239K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SB by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,269K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SB by 67.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,690K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,251K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares, representing a decrease of 155.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SB by 55.80% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,132K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 52.65% over the last quarter.

