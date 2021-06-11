Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Safe Bulkers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$35m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Safe Bulkers has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 6.2%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Safe Bulkers has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 3.6%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Safe Bulkers is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

