Safe Bulkers, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Safe Bulkers, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 earnings on May 19, followed by a conference call on May 20.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. announced it will release its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, on May 19, 2025, after market close. A conference call will be held on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, where the management team will discuss the results. Participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers or using a "call me" option for quick connection. An audio webcast with slides will also be available live and archived on the company's website. Safe Bulkers is a provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting coal, grain, and iron ore globally. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's growth strategy and potential risks.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the earnings release date suggests the company is maintaining transparency and communication with shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

Hosting a conference call to discuss financial results provides a platform for management to engage directly with investors and analysts, which may positively impact the company's market perception.

The availability of a live and archived webcast demonstrates the company's commitment to broad accessibility for its stakeholders, allowing for greater engagement with its financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Future results are uncertain, as the press release emphasizes significant risks and uncertainties associated with the company's operations and financial outlook.

The company states that actual results may materially differ from expectations, which could indicate instability or volatility in performance.

The mention of potential disruptions, such as natural disasters and geopolitical events, suggests vulnerabilities in the company's operational environment that could negatively impact performance.

FAQ

When will Safe Bulkers announce their Q1 2025 earnings?

Safe Bulkers will announce their Q1 2025 earnings on May 19, 2025, after market closes.

What time is the conference call for the earnings release?

The conference call will be held on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

How can I join the Safe Bulkers conference call?

Participants can join by dialing +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free) or visiting their website for the call me option.

Will there be a webcast of the conference call?

Yes, there will be a live and archived webcast of the conference call on Safe Bulkers' website.

Where can I find the earnings report and presentation slides?

The earnings report and slides will be available on the Safe Bulkers website under Events & Presentations.

Full Release





Earnings Release: Monday, May 19, 2025, After Market Closes









Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time







MONACO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes in New York on Monday, May 19, 2025.





On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.







Conference Call Details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll-Free Dial In). Please quote “Safe Bulkers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13753313. Click



here



for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click



here



for the call me option.







Slides and Audio Webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website



www.safebulkers.com



and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Safe Bulkers, Inc.







The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact:









Company Contact:







Dr. Loukas Barmparis





President





Safe Bulkers, Inc.





Tel.: +30 21 11888400





+357 25 887200





E-Mail:directors@safebulkers.com







Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Fax: (212) 661-7526





E-Mail:safebulkers@capitallink.com



