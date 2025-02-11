Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Safe Bulkers, Inc. will announce Q4 2024 results on February 18, 2025, followed by a conference call on February 19.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the earnings release allows investors and stakeholders to prepare for financial insights and performance evaluation.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement between the company's management team and its investors, enhancing transparency.

Forward-looking statements indicate the company’s growth strategy and intentions to expand its operations, which can positively influence investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings release after market hours may indicate that the company anticipates negative financial results that they prefer not to disclose during trading hours.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests a level of uncertainty about the company's future performance, which could cause concern among investors.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties, such as disruptions from natural disasters and political conditions, highlights potential vulnerabilities in the company's operations that could adversely affect its performance.

$SB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $SB stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Conference Call Details



:





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll-Free Dial In). Please quote “Safe Bulkers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751717. Click



here



for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click



here



for the call me option.







Slides and Audio Webcast



:





There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website



www.safebulkers.com



, and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About Safe Bulkers, Inc.







The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact:









Company Contact:







Dr. Loukas Barmparis





President





Safe Bulkers, Inc.





Tel.: +30 21 11888400





+357 25 887200





E-Mail:directors@safebulkers.com







Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536





New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel.: (212) 661-7566





Fax: (212) 661-7526





E-Mail:safebulkers@capitallink.com



