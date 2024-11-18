News & Insights

Safe Bulkers announces stock repurchase program up to 5M shares

November 18, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Safe Bulkers (SB) has authorized a program under which it may from time to time in the future purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. If the maximum number of shares of the Company’s common stock are purchased pursuant to the aforementioned program, it would represent approximately 4.7% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and 8.7% of its public float.

