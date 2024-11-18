Safe Bulkers announces stock repurchase program up to 5M shares

Safe Bulkers (SB) has authorized a program under which it may from time to time in the future purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. If the maximum number of shares of the Company’s common stock are purchased pursuant to the aforementioned program, it would represent approximately 4.7% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and 8.7% of its public float.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SB:
- Safe Bulkers Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Safe Bulkers Announces Strong Q3 Results and Dividend
- Safe Bulkers reports Q3 adjusted EPS 16c, consensus 16c
- Safe Bulkers Inc (SB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Safe Bulkers Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividends
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.