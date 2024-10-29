News & Insights

Stocks
SGD

Safe and Green Development updates construction on Sugar Phase I project, Texas

October 29, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Safe and Green Development (SGD) announced the start of construction on its Sugar Phase I project in South Texas. Following the recent completion of all required site work and receipt of necessary elevation certificates and permits, SG Devco has officially broken ground on this first phase, which will consist of 5 single-family homes. Framing is expected to be completed later this week as construction progresses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SGD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.