Safe and Green Development updates construction on Sugar Phase I project, Texas

Safe and Green Development (SGD) announced the start of construction on its Sugar Phase I project in South Texas. Following the recent completion of all required site work and receipt of necessary elevation certificates and permits, SG Devco has officially broken ground on this first phase, which will consist of 5 single-family homes. Framing is expected to be completed later this week as construction progresses.

