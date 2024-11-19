Safe and Green Development acquires additional 160 single family lots in Texas

Safe and Green Development (SGD) entered two additional joint ventures for the purpose of developing and constructing single-family homes in South Texas. Through the new joint ventures, SG Devco has secured an additional 160 lots bringing the total pipeline in South Texas to over approximately 250 lots for single family home development. The 160 lots are spread across two separate parcels totaling 21 acres that will be developed sequentially. Hacienda Olivia Phases III & IV will be the continuation of Hacienda Olivia Phase II, which is currently undergoing horizontal development with t57 lots estimated to be ready in Q1 of 2025. Phases III & IV are slated to begin horizontal land development by Q2 of 2025 with completion expected towards the end of 2025.

