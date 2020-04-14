Safaricom's data usage jumps 70% as Kenyans stay home to curb coronavirus

NAIROBI, April 14 (Reuters) - Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said mobile phone data usage had grown 35% as users streamed movies on Netflix, worked from home and used social media sites like Facebook.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jon Boyle)

