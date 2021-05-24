World Markets

Safaricom shares surge after it secures Ethiopia licence

Duncan Miriri Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Shares in Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom jumped more than 6% on Monday on news that its consortium has secured an operating licence in Ethiopia.

The Safaricom-led consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J, Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, and financial partners won the licence with a bid of $850 million, government officials in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.

Shares in Safaricom rose 6.3% to 42 shillings ($0.3885), though one trader cautioned that the rally could be short-lived.

"This was baked into the price. I think it is a bit of a sugar rush, to last a day or two, and then we move back," the Nairobi-based trader said.

($1 = 108.1000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by David Goodman)

