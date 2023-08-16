News & Insights

World Markets

Safaricom launches M-Pesa mobile money service in Ethiopia

Credit: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

August 16, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Dawit Endeshaw for Reuters ->

Adds quotes and background

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom's SCOM.NR M-Pesa mobile money service went live in Ethiopia on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Safaricom, which is part owned by South Africa’s Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L, launched its mobile network in the Horn of Africa country last year.

It became the first private telecoms provider after the government in 2019 liberalised a sector that had long been dominated by the state-controlled Ethio Telecom.

Mobile money services are common in east Africa, allowing customers to send and receive money and pay for goods and services.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; editing by Elias Biryabarema)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.