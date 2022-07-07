World Markets

Safaricom Ethiopia to start phased network launch next month

Contributor
Dawit Endeshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Safaricom Ethiopia, a unit of Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom, will start the phased launch of its network from next month, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Adds details

ADDIS ABABA, July 7 (Reuters) - Safaricom Ethiopia, a unit of Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR, will start the phased launch of its network from next month, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Safaricom led a consortium that includes South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L which secured only Ethiopia's second operator licence in May 2021 for $850 million.

"We will start with Dire Dawa and switch on the network in another 24 cities across the country by April 2023," Anwar Soussa wrote on Twitter.

The Safaricom consortium is financially backed by British development finance agency CDC Group and Japan's Sumitomo 8053.T.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular