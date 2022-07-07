Safaricom Ethiopia to start phased network launch next month

Adds details

ADDIS ABABA, July 7 (Reuters) - Safaricom Ethiopia, a unit of Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR, will start the phased launch of its network from next month, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Safaricom led a consortium that includes South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain's Vodafone VOD.L which secured only Ethiopia's second operator licence in May 2021 for $850 million.

"We will start with Dire Dawa and switch on the network in another 24 cities across the country by April 2023," Anwar Soussa wrote on Twitter.

The Safaricom consortium is financially backed by British development finance agency CDC Group and Japan's Sumitomo 8053.T.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

