Safaricom appoints new CEO of its Ethiopia business

Credit: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

June 27, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - Safaricom SCOM.NR has appointed Wim Vanhelleputte to serve as chief executive officer of its Ethiopia business from September, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

