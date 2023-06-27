Safaricom appoints new CEO of its Ethiopia business

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - Safaricom SCOM.NR has appointed Wim Vanhelleputte to serve as chief executive officer of its Ethiopia business from September, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

