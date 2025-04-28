The Safari Collection Partners with Tembo to Electrify Luxury Safari Vehicles

Tembo e-LV has partnered with The Safari Collection to electrify its safari vehicle fleet, promoting sustainable tourism in Kenya.

Quiver AI Summary

VivoPower International PLC announced that its subsidiary, Tembo e-LV, has secured an order for electric vehicle (EV) conversion kits from The Safari Collection, a luxury safari company in Kenya known for properties such as Giraffe Manor and Sasaab. Founded by conservationists Tanya and Mikey Carr-Hartley, The Safari Collection emphasizes sustainable practices and community empowerment while offering bespoke safari experiences. The partnership aims to electrify their vehicle fleet, enhancing eco-tourism and sustainability in Africa’s remote environments. The Carr-Hartleys chose Tembo for their superior, cost-effective solutions, aligning with their commitment to preserving Kenya's natural beauty. This collaboration reflects shared values of conservation and innovation in the luxury travel sector.

Potential Positives

Tembo e-LV, a subsidiary of VivoPower, secured its first order for EV conversion kits from The Safari Collection, marking a significant milestone for the company's growth and market presence.

The partnership with The Safari Collection, known for its commitment to sustainability, enhances VivoPower's reputation in the eco-tourism sector and aligns with its mission of providing decarbonisation solutions.

By successfully competing against other options in the market, Tembo's solutions were recognized as superior and cost-effective, showcasing the competitiveness of VivoPower's offerings.

The electrification of The Safari Collection's vehicle fleet not only reflects a commitment to sustainability but also positions VivoPower as a leader in supplying eco-friendly solutions in the luxury safari experience space.

Potential Negatives

VivoPower is reliant on partnerships with external companies like The Safari Collection to drive its business, which may indicate a lack of diversification in revenue streams.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight risks and uncertainties, suggesting that actual outcomes may significantly differ from expectations, which could affect investor confidence.

The mention of various competitive and economic factors that could affect VivoPower's operations raises concerns about the sustainability and stability of the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is The Safari Collection?

The Safari Collection is a luxury safari company in Kenya known for its unique properties, including Giraffe Manor.

What is Tembo's role in the partnership?

Tembo e-LV provides electric vehicle conversion kits to The Safari Collection for sustainable safari experiences.

How does The Safari Collection promote sustainability?

They focus on eco-friendly practices and community empowerment, ensuring a positive impact on local economies and ecosystems.

What are Tembo electric vehicles used for?

Tembo electric utility vehicles are designed for rugged applications in various industries, including game safari, mining, and agriculture.

Who founded The Safari Collection?

The Safari Collection was established in 2009 by conservationists Tanya and Mikey Carr-Hartley.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VVPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $VVPR stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





The Safari Collection is a world-renowned luxury safari company and owner of the Giraffe Manor









This is another leading safari company in Africa that has placed an order with Tembo









The first order was from Asilia Africa announced in February 2025









Tembo's solutions selected to drive sustainable safari experiences across Kenya









LONDON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV, has secured an inaugural order for its EV conversion kits from The Safari Collection, owner of luxury properties in Kenya, including the Giraffe Manor, Sasaab, Sala's Camp and Solio Lodge.





Established in 2009 by conservationists and safari entrepreneurs, Tanya and Mikey Carr-Hartley, The Safari Collection is a privately owned portfolio of distinctive luxury camps and lodges set in some of the most breathtaking locations across Kenya. Born from a deep passion for sharing the magic of Africa with the world, the company has grown into a leading name in bespoke safari experiences. With a strong focus on sustainable environmental practices and community empowerment, The Safari Collection plays a vital role in creating meaningful economic opportunities for the people of Kenya, all while preserving the extraordinary natural heritage of the region.







Tanya Carr-Hartley, Co-Founder of The Safari Collection, said:



“At the Safari Collection, our commitment to preserving Kenya’s wild beauty goes hand in hand with innovation. Partnering with Tembo to electrify our vehicle fleet is a natural extension of our mission – to offer world-class safari experiences while treading lightly on the land we so deeply cherish. This is not just about mobility; it’s about sustainability, legacy, and protecting the places we love for future generations.”







Mikey Carr-Hartley, Co-Founder of The Safari Collection, said:



“Our lodges are located in some of the most pristine, remote landscapes in Africa. Switching to electric safari vehicles helps ensure these extraordinary ecosystems remain intact – not only for our guests today, but for our children tomorrow. After having evaluated a number of alternative options, we decided to proceed with Tembo as their solutions were superior and more cost effective than other offerings in the market.”







Matthew Nestor, VivoPower’s Global Head of Partnerships and Sales, said:



“We’re thrilled to partner with The Safari Collection, an organisation whose values of conservation, innovation, and local stewardship closely mirror our own. By electrifying their safari fleet, they’re not just leading by example in eco-tourism, but also proving that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand, even in the most rugged environments.”







About VivoPower







Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.







About Tembo







Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedised and/or customised applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defence, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximise return on assets, meet ESG goals and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.







About The Safari Collection







Founded by Tanya and Mikey Carr-Hartley in 2009, The Safari Collection is a family-run portfolio offering immersive experiences at six unique properties in the finest locations in Kenya. The Carr-Hartleys are a family passionate about adventure, the spectacular un-spoilt wilderness areas of their home country and protecting it for future generations. It is from this pioneering spirit and love for Kenya’s wildest corners that The Safari Collection was born. The energy and passion of their dynamic team flows through everything that they do. The Safari Collection's authentic, first-hand knowledge spans the entire region to create unique, cutting-edge experiences.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Contact







Shareholder Enquiries







shareholders@vivopower.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.