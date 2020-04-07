SAFA raises A$1.5bn target from six benchmark bond taps

Adds book details, background

SYDNEY, April 7 (IFR) - South Australian Government Financing Authority raised the maximum A$1.5bn (US$917m) it was seeking from six taps of its fixed-rate benchmark bond lines.

CBA, Citigroup, NAB and UBS were joint lead managers for last Tuesday's multi-tranche additions from SAFA, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), which attracted total orders of A$1.89bn, heavily skewed towards the three shorter-dated offerings.

Local bank balance sheet demand was strong, but there was also significant interest from other investors types, including a surprisingly large offshore bid, according to a banker close to the deal.

Increases to the 1.5% September 2022s, 2.25% August 2024s, 3.0% July 2026s, 3.0% May 2028s, 2.75% May 2030s and 1.75% May 2032s netted A$467m, A$628m, A$290m, A$40m, A$15m and A$60m, respectively.

Pricing margins were three-year EFP (futures contract) plus 45bp, 66.5bp and 95bp and 10-year EFP plus 65bp, 88bp and 107bp, respectively, equivalent to 48.25bp, 59.75bp, 69bp, 76.25bp, 86.3bp and 96.05bp over the ACGB benchmark bond in corresponding years.

This compares with initial guidance of three-year EFP plus 42bp–45bp, 63.5bp–66.5bp and 92bp–95bp and 10-year EFP plus 63bp–66bp, 86bp–89bp and 105bp–108bp.

The new outstanding sizes of the six bonds are A$2.467bn, A$2.628bn, A$2.54bn, A$2.04bn, A$1.765bn and A$1.06bn.

Last week SAFA raised A$560m from its third one-year Aonia-linked floating-rate note having sold a new A$1bn 1.75% May 24 2032 bond on February 13.

The state funding arm is not expected to issue any bonds via syndication for the rest on April and May, and possibly June.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.