SAFA raises A$1.5bn target from six benchmark bond taps

SYDNEY, April 7 (IFR) - South Australian Government Financing Authority (SAFA), rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P), has raised the maximum A$1.5bn (US$917m) it was seeking from six taps of existing fixed-rate benchmark bond lines.

CBA, Citigroup, NAB and UBS were joint lead managers on the transaction.

Demand was skewed towards the shorter-dated bonds with the additions to the 1.5% September 2022s, 2.25% August 2024s, 3.0% July 2026s, 3.0% May 2028s, 2.75% May 2030s and 1.75% May 2032s totalling A$467m, A$628m, A$290m, A$40m, A$15m and A$60m, respectively.

Pricing margins are three-year EFP plus 45bp, 66.5bp and 95bp and 10-year EFP plus 65bp, 88bp and 107bp, respectively, equivalent to 48.25bp, 59.75bp, 69bp, 76.25bp, 86.3bp and 96.05bp over the ACGB benchmark bond in corresponding years.

Pricing compares with initial guidance of three-year EFP plus 42bp–45bp, 63.5bp–66.5bp and 92bp–95bp and 10-year EFP plus 63bp–66bp, 86bp–89bp and 105bp–108bp.

The new outstanding sizes of the six bonds are A$2.467bn, A$2.628bn, A$2.54bn, A$2.04bn, A$1.765bn and A$1.06bn.

