SAF-HOLLAND SE Q3 Profit Rises; Sales Up 13.2% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - SAF-HOLLAND SE (SFQ.F) reported third quarter profit to equity holders of parent of 25.1 million euros, an increase of 53.2% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 0.55 euros compared to 0.36 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 58.6 million euros, an increase of 59.8%. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.78 euros compared to 0.54 euros.

Third quarter net sales were 552.9 million euros, up 37.4% from a year ago. On an organic basis, sales were up 13.2%, for the quarter.

