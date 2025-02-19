News & Insights

SAF-HOLLAND Preliminary FY24 Adj. EBIT Declines; Sales Down Around 16% In Organic Terms

(RTTNews) - SAF-HOLLAND SE issued preliminary unaudited results for fiscal 2024. The company said its adjusted EBIT decreased by 6% to around 190 million euros in fiscal 2024 despite the almost 11% decline in sales. The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 10.1% from 9.6%.

Sales declined almost 11% to around 1.88 billion euros due to weak customer demand in the original equipment segment, particularly in the EMEA and Americas regions. In organic terms, sales decreased by around 16%.

The company noted that these business figures are to be regarded as provisional due to the pending external audit and approval by the Supervisory Board.

