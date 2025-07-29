SAF-Holland Prelim. Sales Declines, Updates FY25 Group Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F), Tuesday announced the preliminary results for the first half of 2025, reporting an 11.9 percent decline in sales, to 891.6 million euros, compared to last year's 1.012 billion euros, primarily due to weaker consumer demand in the original equipment segment.

Meanwhile, group sales decreased by 130.1 million in the first half of 2025.

Moreover, the company now expects group sales of approximately 1.8 billion euros for the fiscal year 2025, compared to previously estimated group sales of 1.850-2 billion euros.

The company attributed this change to general consumer restraint due to current U.S. trade policy and uncertainties regarding the introduction of the EPA27 emissions standard for trucks from model year 2027 in the U.S.

Analysts, on average, see sales of 1.89 billion euros for the fiscal year 2025.

Currently, SAF-Holland's stock is trading at 16.84 euros, down 1.52 percent on the Frankfurt.

